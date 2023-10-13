I-10 flyover ramp opens; connecting MSY directly to NOLA, further eastbound travel

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Air travelers headed to New Orleans will now have quicker access to the city, and everywhere further east as the new I-10 eastbound flyover ramp opened for traffic Friday (Oct. 13) morning.

State officials and a Mardi Gras-style float made the inaugural trip across the ramp from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to I-10 East on the newly constructed ramp at 7 a.m. to mark the occasion.

The opening of the second flyover ramp is the latest step toward completing the $125.6 million I-10/Loyola Drive Interchange Project, which has been ongoing since 2020. The project’s goal is to improve interstate and local traffic in the Kenner area.

The project had an original goal to open around Thanksgiving but favorable weather conditions throughout the year made it possible to complete the construction sooner than planned.

There are additional plans to auxiliary lanes to join I-10 between Williams Boulevard and Loyola Drive, creating extra lanes for vehicle traffic.

The final step will be opening the state’s first diverging diamond interchange (DDI). Nearing completion, the DDI will improve traffic flow and safety by eliminating the need for left turn signals at the Loyola Dr. and I-10 interchange. Drivers can expect the new traffic configuration for the DDI to go into effect by early November and for the entire project to be completed in the first half of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.