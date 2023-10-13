Metairie Road seeing lots of business as new restaurants take shape

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - New restaurants are popping up on Metairie Road in Metairie, giving residents across the metro area more options of places to eat.

Dignitaries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the brand-new Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria on Thursday (Oct. 12).

Construction on the new restaurant ended in mid-September and was followed by a soft opening.

Metairie resident Ron Gervais had a front-row seat at the ribbon cutting.

“Metairie Road is popping,” Gervais said. “I’ve been watching this thing go up for the last couple of months.”

Gervais said he’s already eaten in the new place since it was built in mid-September during the soft open; he says the vibes are cool.

“The food is good. Service is good, and people work hard here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my grandkids here because it’s a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Owner Pike Howard said opening Felipe’s in Jefferson Parish was necessary.

“It’s what I like to call Felipe ‘s of the future,” Howard said. “The whole idea was to have it be casual to have families in booths and enjoy themselves. The whole restaurant is set up with that undertone.”

Just a few miles down Metairie Road, you can take a break from the bustle with some American cuisine and beverages at Garrison’s Kitchen and Cocktails.

It features an outdoor bar, and its owner, Steven Stewart, said it has been busy since it opened this past July.

“It’s been well received we’ve got a great product,” Stewart said. “We’ve been very successful in the first 10 weeks that we’ve been in; we’ve seen cost of growth each week with booking reservations.”

Just across the street, another restaurant called Tana is taking form. It is being built by the same company that operates Maypop in the CBD.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said these mineral businesses would boost the parish’s economy.

“Every time a new development is built and is successful from a building standard as well as popular with customers, I believe it opens the door for more possibilities and investment from others,” Sheng said.

