BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Metairie Road seeing lots of business as new restaurants take shape

By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - New restaurants are popping up on Metairie Road in Metairie, giving residents across the metro area more options of places to eat.

Dignitaries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the brand-new Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria on Thursday (Oct. 12).

Construction on the new restaurant ended in mid-September and was followed by a soft opening.

Metairie resident Ron Gervais had a front-row seat at the ribbon cutting.

“Metairie Road is popping,” Gervais said. “I’ve been watching this thing go up for the last couple of months.”

Gervais said he’s already eaten in the new place since it was built in mid-September during the soft open; he says the vibes are cool.

“The food is good. Service is good, and people work hard here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my grandkids here because it’s a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Owner Pike Howard said opening Felipe’s in Jefferson Parish was necessary.

“It’s what I like to call Felipe ‘s of the future,” Howard said. “The whole idea was to have it be casual to have families in booths and enjoy themselves. The whole restaurant is set up with that undertone.”

Just a few miles down Metairie Road, you can take a break from the bustle with some American cuisine and beverages at Garrison’s Kitchen and Cocktails.

It features an outdoor bar, and its owner, Steven Stewart, said it has been busy since it opened this past July.

“It’s been well received we’ve got a great product,” Stewart said. “We’ve been very successful in the first 10 weeks that we’ve been in; we’ve seen cost of growth each week with booking reservations.”

Just across the street, another restaurant called Tana is taking form. It is being built by the same company that operates Maypop in the CBD.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said these mineral businesses would boost the parish’s economy.

“Every time a new development is built and is successful from a building standard as well as popular with customers, I believe it opens the door for more possibilities and investment from others,” Sheng said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Orleans daycare worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water, NOPD says
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Arrest graphic
Junior high student arrested after discovery of ‘hit list’ at Mandeville school
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Israeli-Americans in New Orleans watch in horror amid homeland strife
The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on zone maps to decide where students will attend...
Investigation launched into Jeff. Parish school closures over discrimination concerns
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
Israeli Americans in New Orleans react to Hamas attacks at former home
New restaurants are popping up across the metro area
New restaurants are popping up across the metro area