New Orleans teacher’s assistant arrested for child pornography; school claims no students involved

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Andrew the Episcopal School in New Orleans has informed parents of the arrest of a staff member, later identified as teacher’s assistant Dawn Barriere, on charges related to child pornography.

Barriere, listed on the school’s website and known for working with children aged one to three at St. Andrew’s Cottage, now faces seven counts of child pornography, as confirmed by the Orleans Sheriff’s Office.

The school’s initial email to parents acknowledged the arrest and immediate firing of the teacher but did not detail the charges. A statement noted the school’s cooperation with the NOPD.

It emphasized that, according to the NOPD, no St. Andrew’s children were involved in the illegal conduct under investigation.

Despite undergoing a criminal background check in 2021, Barriere was hired and worked with young children, raising concerns among parents.

The school has scheduled a meeting next week to address these concerns and discuss the situation.

