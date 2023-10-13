BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and warm Friday, but another cold front arrives for the weekend

Jackets needed by the end of the weekend
Another cold front pushes in Saturday morning.
Another cold front pushes in Saturday morning.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a very pleasant day this Friday with light winds, warmer temperatures and bright blue sky. Highs will be in the middle 80s. For high school football this evening you may even like a light jacket as temperatures will fall through the 70s. Saturday our next big cold front arrives in the wee hours of the morning. Expect gusty winds and a few clouds, but the front will push through dry. By the noon hour clouds should be completely out of here just in time to view the partial solar eclipse. The Sun will be covered 70 to 80 percent in our area as the moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The partial eclipse starts at 10:34 am in the New Orleans area with the peak coverage at 12:07 pm and the eclipse ends at 1:46 pm. Remember to only view the eclipse using proper solar glasses not regular sunglasses or an indirect viewing method. Cooler air will continue to filter in with Sunday’s temperatures starting in the low 50s and 60s and only rising to around 70. You could need jackets most of the day and into the start of the work week with morning temperatures on Monday in the 40s for some areas.

