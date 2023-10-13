Plaquemines council votes to call on Corps to shut off major river diversions

BELLE CHASSE (WVUE) - The Plaquemines Parish Council unanimously voted to call on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close off three major diversions along the Mississippi River it said are drawing too much freshwater out of the river.

The parish said these diversions played a large role in this year’s saltwater intrusion crisis and are creating navigational challenges for ships passing through the lower end of Plaquemines Parish.

The council cites a recently released Tulane University study, which shows only 20 percent of the freshwater in the Mississippi River in New Orleans actually reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Councilmembers voted to pass two resolutions: one for the port citing navigational issues ships are experiencing, and another from the parish government citing ongoing saltwater issues in Plaquemines.

“It’s the Corps’ responsibility to keep the river flowing, and that river needs to flow from north to south, not from south to north,” said Mitch Jurisich, a council member. “We need them to get on this situation. They’ve already done the engineering, they know what they have to do.”

The resolutions passed call for the Corps to “immediately close and/or place control structures” on three major diversions: Mardi Gras Pass, Neptune Pass and Fort St. Phillip Pass.

“It’s a simple fix that can give us instant relief,” Jurisich said. “These crevasses also let so much water out, the river drops quicker, causing shoaling and some sand bars to be building where the river’s low causing navigation issues in some places like Mardi Gras Pass where it was getting tight to pass two ships.”

Keith Hinkley, President of Plaquemines Parish, thanked councilmembers for forwarding the resolutions.

RELATED STORIES

First barge of fresh water arrives in Plaquemines Parish

In St. Bernard and Plaquemines, work against the saltwater intrusion continues

Completion of saltwater sill work extends relief for Belle Chasse, St. Bernard

“It can have an effect on the navigation, that’s what the port did here today,” Hinkley said. “And on the government side, we’re concerned about the saltwater intrusion, which affects us being able to put potable and drinkable water to the public.”

The Corps has pointed to an ongoing five-year study of the river and the issues presenting themselves and has not closed the door to any solutions.

“Over one third of the Mississippi River is being diverted through uncontrolled breaches along the Mississippi River, namely Neptune Pass being 800 feet wide and in areas in excess of 100 feet deep, Mardi Gras Pass being nearly 300 feet wide, and multiple Fort St. Phillip breaches, causing a net loss of Mississippi River flow and decreasing the river’s ability to prevent saltwater intrusion upstream,” the port resolution reads.

It remains to be seen whether or how quickly the Corps will move to close the passes, but the Corps has said it is looking at some control structures for Mardi Gras Pass.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.