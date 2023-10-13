BBB Accredited Business
Political experts weigh in on Scalise backing out of House race

By Chris Welty
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - News of Congressman Steve Scalise backing out of the race for Speaker of the House highlights the turmoil within the Republican Party.

Dillard University Political Analyst Dr. Robert Collins initially expected a quick vote for Congressman Scalise to become the next Speaker of the House. Still, it soon became apparent that it would be an uphill battle.

Roughly 20 Republicans did not want Scalise to get the job. For much of the day, Scalise spent time meeting with the holdouts. In addition, several lawmakers and former President Donald Trump raised concerns over Scalise’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview on FOX News host Briane Kilmeade’s radio show, Trump said, “Well, I like Steve. I like both of them very much. But the problem, you know, Steve is a man that is in serious trouble from the standpoint of his cancer. I mean, he’s got to get better for himself. I’m not talking about even country now. I’m saying got to get better.”

Collins says Scalise is politically savvy and knew that he would not be able to garner enough support. Collins believes Scalise will remain the majority leader.

“I think he will stay in that position as long as Republicans have the majority in the house,” Collins said. “From that position he can continue to do good things for Louisiana and get infrastructure funding. I think in the short-term future he will stay as Majority Leader of the House.”

Collins does not expect a new House Speaker to be elected this week.

