Undefeated Karr, Destrehan, and Holy Cross hold the top spots in Big 8 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Catholic League play is heating up, and that means we have some movement in our Big 8 rankings. Holy Cross continues to climb after beating St. Augustine. The Tigers will be tested again this week, matching up with Brother Martin at Tad Gormley.

1. Karr

Cougars welcome Jesuit to the West Bank. Karr still looks like the team to beat in the Catholic League.

2. Destrehan

Can anyone stop the Wildcats? We won’t find out until the playoffs.

3. Holy Cross

The Tigers are 6-0, and lead the Catholic League at 3-0. Can the success continue tonight in City Park?

4. Brother Martin

The Crusaders only losses came to Karr (No. 1 in Class 5A) and St. Thomas More (No. 1 in Class 4A).

5. Warren Easton

Eagles can’t make the playoffs this year because of breaking LHSAA rules, but they’re still constructing a great season.

6 John Curtis

The Patriots possess back-to-back losses, and the schedule continues to be tough. They welcome Acadiana to the city.

7. E.D. White

The Cardinals are crushing squads every week. Don’t think they’ll get tested until November.

8. St. Charles Comets

The Comets are undefeated, and are doing it in convincing fashion. Newman-SCC in Week 10 will be a can’t miss.

