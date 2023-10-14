BBB Accredited Business
Coast Guard searching Mississippi River for man missing from barge near Harahan

The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near Harahan for a man believed to have fallen off a barge Friday night.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching the Mississippi River near Harahan for a boat worker reported missing from a barge since Friday night (Oct. 13).

The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 56-year-old Darrel Roberson, described as a 5-foot-9 Black man last seen wearing blue coveralls.

The Coast Guard said it was notified of Roberson’s disappearance at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, and was focusing search efforts near the Huey P. Long Bridge near mile marker 106.

Family members said Roberson works for National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial fabrication services. They said their relative is believed to have fallen overboard Friday around 10 p.m. The Coast Guard said a life jacket was found on the barge.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to search.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information on the missing man to call (504) 365-2209.

