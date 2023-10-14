BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coast Guard suspends Mississippi River search for man missing from barge near Harahan

The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday (Oct. 14) it was searching the Mississippi River near Harahan for a man believed to have fallen off a barge Friday night.(Source: MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday (Oct. 15) it has suspended its search of the Mississippi River for a boat worker reported missing from a barge near Harahan since Friday night.

The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrel Roberson, described as a 5-foot-9 Black man last seen wearing blue coveralls. The Coast Guard initially reported the man’s age as 56 on Saturday but corrected the information Sunday.

The Coast Guard said it was notified of Roberson’s disappearance at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, and focused search efforts around the Huey P. Long Bridge near mile marker 106. However, with no sighting of Roberson made, the USCG suspended its search Saturday at 7:07 p.m. and returned its assets to its New Orleans base.

Family members said Roberson works for National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial fabrication services. They said their relative is believed to have fallen overboard Friday around 10 p.m. The Coast Guard said a life jacket was found on the barge.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to search.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information on the missing man to call (504) 365-2209.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards, at left in this April 2020 file photo, on Sunday (Oct. 15) offered...
Gov. Edwards offers congratulations to Gov.-elect Jeff Landry
A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves...
Gunfire wounds 10-year-old girl in Michoud area, NOPD says
Democrat Shawn Wilson calls for unity under Gov.-elect Jeff Landry
Jennifer Van Vrancken wins Division A council seat in Jefferson Parish
St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper re-elected in tight race