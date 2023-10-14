Coast Guard suspends Mississippi River search for man missing from barge near Harahan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday (Oct. 15) it has suspended its search of the Mississippi River for a boat worker reported missing from a barge near Harahan since Friday night.

The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrel Roberson, described as a 5-foot-9 Black man last seen wearing blue coveralls. The Coast Guard initially reported the man’s age as 56 on Saturday but corrected the information Sunday.

#BREAKING: #USCG is searching the Mississippi River near the Huey P. Long Bridge MM 106 for a Darrel Roberson, a 56 yo 5ft-9in African American man wearing blue coveralls. He was reportedly working on a barge and is missing.

If you have any information please call 504-365-2209 pic.twitter.com/inB9hpuh67 — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) October 14, 2023

The Coast Guard said it was notified of Roberson’s disappearance at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, and focused search efforts around the Huey P. Long Bridge near mile marker 106. However, with no sighting of Roberson made, the USCG suspended its search Saturday at 7:07 p.m. and returned its assets to its New Orleans base.

Family members said Roberson works for National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial fabrication services. They said their relative is believed to have fallen overboard Friday around 10 p.m. The Coast Guard said a life jacket was found on the barge.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to search.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information on the missing man to call (504) 365-2209.

