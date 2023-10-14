Jefferson Parish deputies shoot armed suspect, marks 11th deputy-involved shooting this year

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A quiet Metairie neighborhood is shocked after shots rang out early Friday morning (Oct. 13).

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were trying to stop a man on West Esplanade westbound past Severn Ave around 1:20 a.m. Eventually, the man stopped near the Carthage St. intersection and ran northbound.

That’s when deputies say he took out a firearm, and in response, a deputy shot him at least once in his lower body. The suspect is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office declined an on-camera interview and certain details about the case were not released while the investigation is ongoing.

“Over here that doesn’t happen. I never expect anything over here. It’s good,” Chi Kim, owner of Tailor’s Cleaners, said.

Friday’s shooting marks the second for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in as many weeks.

Last Friday in Old Metairie, deputies shot a car thief suspect multiple times after he led them on a chase. Officials say the shooting happened after he crashed the car and got out of the vehicle with a firearm.

Looking at the reports so far this year, there have been at least 11 deputy-involved shootings for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Seven of those shootings involved an armed suspect and five of those shootings resulted in a dead suspect.

Dillard University Criminologist Ashraf Esmail, Ph.D., says the shootings involving armed suspects called on deputies to use their own firearms.

“I don’t see any negative reaction from the police in terms of them doing anything wrong,” Esmail said. “A handgun was pulled up on them, so it was all in self-defense. But a lot of those cases as you read, they were under attack not trying to hurt anybody but trying to hit spots that weren’t deadly.”

Esmail says the best way to deal with the region’s gun problem is to ensure people are housing and using firearms responsibly.

“There’s a thousand instances (last year) of people firing guns to perhaps hurt somebody. The question is why are so many people firing guns and shooting?” he said.

