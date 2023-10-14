BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana voters prepare to cast their ballots in statewide election

Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.(Louisiana Secretary of State)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of Louisiana voters are expected to head to the polls for election day on Saturday, October 14.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ELECTION RESULTS

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. can still cast their ballots.

There are multiple statewide races on the ballot. They include the race for governor, the race for lieutenant governor, the race for secretary of state, the race for attorney general, and the race for state treasurer.

In the race for governor, the Republican candidates include state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, and three others. Former state Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is the only major Democratic candidate in the race, while Lake Charles-based attorney Hunter Lundy is one of five independents.

Election officials said 33 Louisiana parishes have legislature races and local propositions on the ballot. In addition, 27 parishes have legislature races on the ballot but no local propositions.

The Secretary of State’s website has a tool that allows you to preview your ballots ahead of election day, down to the precinct level.

If you are registered to vote, you should have received a voter card in the mail listing your polling location.

You do not need to bring the voter card with you when you go to the polls, but you will need to bring some form of photo identification.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is part of a group of US lawmakers traveling Saturday (Oct....
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy bound for Israel with group of US lawmakers
Number of races will be decided for the Election Day on Saturday
Number of races will be decided for the Election Day on Saturday
Gov. John Bel Edwards addressing Central Louisiana lawmakers and business leaders.
What to expect on Election Day in Louisiana’s statewide primaries
Steve Scalise Majority Leader for the Republicans
Locals react to Scalise’s nomination as Speaker of the House