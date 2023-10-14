Nicondra: More Fall air taking over

BBB Accredited Business
Much cooler and breezy conditions push in for the rest of the weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little fog around to start Saturday morning, but things clear out quickly as a cold front brings in breezy conditions. Fog and clouds will clear and temperatures will be quite comfortable with highs stretching to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Cool and dry air will continue to filter in during the day. The mostly clear conditions will make for a perfect day to view the partial solar eclipse visible into the afternoon, but make sure you are using an indirect viewing method or proper solar glasses. Temperatures will be even chillier on Sunday starting out in the 50s for most with highs only making it into the upper 60s near 70. The cool and dry conditions stick around through most of the week. Our next chance for rain doesn’t show up until Friday.

