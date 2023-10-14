Sunday is shaping up to be cool and breezy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend weather remains quiet with near zero chances for rain between now and much of the new work week.

Tonight, we’ll cool to the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. A steady northerly wind is increasing behind the cold front that swept through earlier today. That breeziness sticks around for Sunday and into Monday which has prompted a Small Craft Advisory for mariners.

Clouds will increase from the north on Sunday as highs will only cool to the lower 70s - which is around 10 degrees below normal.

Grab the sweater on Monday morning as we’ll be walking out the door in the 40s and 50s. Cooler air continues to funnel in from the north keeping Monday’s highs mainly in the upper 60s. That looks to be our coolest day of the week.

Highs rebound for the second half of the week to the mid to upper 70s. A low pressure trough will move in by late Thursday into Friday and bring our next rain chance.

