Tulane increases security on campus amid war in Middle East, students react

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The war between Israel and Hamas has many on edge, including here at home.

Tulane University is working to support its community with ties to Israel and Gaza. In addition, Tulane has ramped up security on campus.

“My heart goes out to everyone on both sides of this conflict,” said Nicholas Taylor, who has friends at Tulane. “I think it was a very aggressive terrorist attack and it is easy to confuse Palestinians wanting freedom and fighting for their rights vs the State of Israel.”

As the war rages, Tulane student Julia Goldman said it’s challenging to focus on her studies because she has friends and family in Israel.

“I have exams on Monday and I am studying. I’m going to my classes and it’s like no one is really talking about it there, but then you look on your phone, talk to your family and look on social media,” Goldman said. “This is something that is so big, it’s hard to balance being a student and a normal teenager.”

Tulane University President Mike Fitts released two statements on the war in Israel, calling it in part heartbreaking and horrific. His message, though, is receiving mixed feedback from students.

Anders Thibault, a Tulane student, said, “I think it is difficult to craft a statement for something like that. I think he did a decent job. Obviously, you could only cover so much in a few paragraphs when you’re sending it out to thousands of people. You have to cover your basis and make sure you don’t say anything that can be misconstrued.”

Goldman said, “His first statement to put something out that does not take into account like 40% of his student who are scared about the antisemitism happening was insensitive. I think the ability to step back and accept that mistake and put out a better statement of support was a positive thing.”

Tulane is ensuring its students in Israel are safe. President Fitts is urging the Tulane community to gather in support of one another, strengthen bonds and to “pray for a more peaceful future.”

Manolo Towers, a Tulane student, said, “I want the Israeli innocent people to be safe, but also the innocent Palestinians. The problem really is with Hamas. I don’t see a problem with the Palestinian people in general. I know a ton of Jewish people and Palestinian people. The problem is Hamas.”

Goldman acknowledges that the war is a complicated issue.

“A lot of people take a side without doing the research. I would encourage people to read an article, watch a video,” Goldman said.

