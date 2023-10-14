BBB Accredited Business
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been wishing to do. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Jasmina Alston and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An Atlanta woman had her wish of wanting to work one more shift at an area Waffle House granted this week.

Hilda Barron wanted to get back behind the counter and serve customers again after a disability forced her to quit in 2010.

Christian City, a nonprofit that serves and uplifts vulnerable children, adults and seniors, made it possible by surprising Barron with the opportunity.

“I’m working at the Waffle House, having a dream repeated,” Barron said.

Barron worked at the restaurant from 2001 to 2010.

On Wednesday, she had the opportunity to work around the kitchen and meet her temporary co-workers.

Barron said her workday brought back many memories.

“I knew what my regulars wanted to drink, and I knew what they were going to order,” she said. “They’d be at their favorite table, and I’d call their orders.”

Christian City partnered with Second Wind Dreams to make Barron’s day possible.

Barron has called the Christian City campus home since 2021.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

