BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fall weather sticks around through the start of the week

Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front leaves behind nice fall air for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s during the day with cloudy skies and a nice breeze. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-40s for the North Shore and mid-50s on the South Shore.

Highs on Monday stay in the 60s with sunny skies.

We continue to see the nice cooler feel until late week when temperatures climb back into the 80s. Our next chance for rain will be before the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Evening weather update for Saturday, Oct. 14
We'll keep a steady breeze through Sunday.
Sunday is shaping up to be cool and breezy
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 14
Much cooler and breezy conditions push in for the rest of the weekend.
Nicondra: More fall air taking over