Fall weather sticks around through the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front leaves behind nice fall air for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s during the day with cloudy skies and a nice breeze. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-40s for the North Shore and mid-50s on the South Shore.

Highs on Monday stay in the 60s with sunny skies.

We continue to see the nice cooler feel until late week when temperatures climb back into the 80s. Our next chance for rain will be before the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.