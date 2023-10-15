Gunfire wounds 10-year-old girl in Michoud area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 10-year-old girl was shot early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the child “sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds” around 2:56 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Treves Street, and was brought for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the pre-dawn shooting, but said a person has been detained for questioning. The girl’s condition and the nature of her wounds have not been disclosed.

