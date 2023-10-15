BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gunfire wounds 10-year-old girl in Michoud area, NOPD says

A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves...
A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves Street in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 10-year-old girl was shot early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the child “sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds” around 2:56 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Treves Street, and was brought for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the pre-dawn shooting, but said a person has been detained for questioning. The girl’s condition and the nature of her wounds have not been disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Democrat Shawn Wilson calls for unity under Gov.-elect Jeff Landry
Jennifer Van Vrancken wins Division A council seat in Jefferson Parish
St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper re-elected in tight race
Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry calls election result 'a wakeup call'