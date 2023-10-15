BBB Accredited Business
Gunshot wounds 10-year-old girl in Michoud-area domestic dispute, NOPD says

A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves...
A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves Street in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 10-year-old girl was shot early Sunday (Oct. 15) as part of a violent domestic incident in the Michoud area, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the child “sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds” around 2:56 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Treves Street, and was brought for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

Police later said that 31-year-old Ibis Rolando had been arrested in connection with the shooting. Rolando was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on allegations of negligent injuring, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

The girl’s condition and the nature of her wounds have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said that besides the young gunshot victim, an adult woman also was injured, though not by shooting. An adult male was described as a third victim by police, though he was not reported injured.

