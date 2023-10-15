BBB Accredited Business
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 15.

The Tigers are ranked No. 19 after scoring a 48-18 win against Auburn on Saturday, October 14.

RELATED: LSU wins against Auburn

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 15:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas
  9. Oregon
  10. North Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. Oregon State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Duke
  17. Tennessee
  18. USC
  19. LSU
  20. Missouri
  21. Louisville
  22. Air Force
  23. Tulane
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

LSU is set to take on the Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

