LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 15.

The Tigers are ranked No. 19 after scoring a 48-18 win against Auburn on Saturday, October 14.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 15:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Penn State Texas Oregon North Carolina Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame Duke Tennessee USC LSU Missouri Louisville Air Force Tulane Iowa UCLA

LSU is set to take on the Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

