After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Texans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Earned average status

A wise man once said: you are what your record say you are. The Saints are 3-3 and deserve to be. The maddeningly inconsistent group left Houston without a win once again.

Unlike some other losses, this game boiled down to missed opportunity. The Saints had plenty of chances to win this game but seem to squander each and everyone one.

Through six games, their identity is forming and the figuring out process is slowing down. Right now they’re a great defense with okay special teams and mediocre offense. It all adds up to average. That’s not good enough with the roster the organization believes they can win with.

Take Two: Wasted Offensive Effort

What good is moving the ball up and down the field if when it’s time to punch it in, things fall apart? That was the Saints offense Sunday. There were times they were gashing the Texans defense all over the field. They gained 430 total yards. Derek Carr had his first 300-yard game as a Saint. But the minute they got inside the 20, they went in reverse and lost all sense of competency.

Simply put, it can’t be this hard to score in the red zone. They got down there three times Sunday and left without a single touchdown. What’s worse, they only had three points total out of those possessions. The other two resulted in a missed field goal and turnover on downs.

This is on the heels of their best red zone performance of the season last week. Clearly, through six weeks, their effort in New England was the exception not the rule. It’s unfortunate given the weapons they seem to have on that side of the ball.

Take Three: Early Defensive Hole

At the 6:05 mark of the first quarter, Zack Baun picked off CJ Stroud. It was the rookie first interception thrown all season. The problem was on Baun’s return, he fumbled it right back to the Texans. This gave Stroud a lifeline, and he took full advantage. A few plays later, the Texans were in the end zone. It was the first of three straight scoring drives for Houston.

That takeaway-to-turnover seemed to rattle the Saints defense. They were getting killed up front and struggled to cover receivers for the entirety of the first half. To their credit, they seemed to figure it out in the second half, but the early defensive played a big role in the loss.

Take Four: Not so special

One week after Blake Grupe crushed two 50-yard field goals in a game, the rookie botched two against the Texans.

On the Saints opening possession, they got within field goal range but Grupe couldn’t connect from 52. Later in the second half, a fantastic drive ended in disaster when Grupe missed a 29-yarder.

Given the team’s current offensive predicament, when points seem to be at a premium, missed field goals are going to be too much to overcome.

Grupe failed Sunday. His effort fell right in line with the missed opportunity theme of the day.

Take Five: Other Observations

The Saints were moving the ball effectively on their final two-minute drive. Then, inexplicably, with 35 seconds left at the 24-yard line. They took four shots at the end zone. None came close to connecting. The Saints still had plenty of time left with a timeout.

Surprising stat line from Stroud: 13/27. It felt like he completed more passes than that.

Before halftime, it appeared Carr threw a nice ball to Chris Olave in the end zone, but Olave must’ve not seen the ball in flight. He didn’t make an attempt to catch the pass that landed right in front of him.

The benching of Trevor Penning was a huge storyline heading into the game. He didn’t stay there long as James Hurst suffered an ankle injury. However, it looked like the demotion put Penning in a bad head space. He looked lost and ineffective when his number was called Sunday.

The good news to losing Sunday is that every other NFC south team lost as well. So as bad as it felt, this team is only a half game out of the division lead.

Short week with Jacksonville coming to town Thursday. This team must regroup.

