Attorneys demand independent DNA testing for woman accused of murdering Bella Fontenelle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a brief pre-trial hearing in Jefferson Parish court, defense attorneys representing Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, requested independent DNA testing.

The defense is seeking permission to select their own lab for the testing, in addition to the state lab’s analysis.

The judge granted them a 14-day window to organize the testing.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan. (JPSO)

Landon faces charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly assaulting and strangling Fontenelle, then placing her lifeless body in a plastic container and leaving it on the front lawn of Fontenelle’s mother’s home in Harahan.

“DNA has become more important for these types of cases. Now we are at an issue where there is a small sample size, and we can’t keep testing it again and again. So in this case, the defense has to get their expert at the same time, so there is less controversy,” Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that they are not seeking the death penalty in this case.

If Landon is found guilty, she will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Landon has already pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

The next pretrial meeting is scheduled for December 11.

