BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Attorneys demand independent DNA testing for woman accused of murdering Bella Fontenelle

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a brief pre-trial hearing in Jefferson Parish court, defense attorneys representing Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, requested independent DNA testing.

The defense is seeking permission to select their own lab for the testing, in addition to the state lab’s analysis.

The judge granted them a 14-day window to organize the testing.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.
Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.(JPSO)

Landon faces charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly assaulting and strangling Fontenelle, then placing her lifeless body in a plastic container and leaving it on the front lawn of Fontenelle’s mother’s home in Harahan.

“DNA has become more important for these types of cases. Now we are at an issue where there is a small sample size, and we can’t keep testing it again and again. So in this case, the defense has to get their expert at the same time, so there is less controversy,” Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti said.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that they are not seeking the death penalty in this case.

If Landon is found guilty, she will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Landon has already pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

The next pretrial meeting is scheduled for December 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Attorneys demand independent DNA testing for woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
A 10-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds early Sunday (Oct. 15) in the 4800 block of Treves...
Gunshot wounds 10-year-old girl in Michoud-area domestic dispute, NOPD says
21-year-old Mark Spicer of Covington, has been charged with one count each of First Degree...
Covington killer gets life in prison for the murder of veteran Mandeville police captain
JPSO says suspect in hospital after shooting firing at deputies
JPSO says suspect in hospital after shooting firing at deputies