Beautiful fall weather to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful weather pattern has settled in over the next few days so make sure to enjoy this stretch of sun filled days on the way.

Today we’ll get the sun back which is certainly good news after the clouds tried to ruin our weekend of fall weather. That sun will warm us up after a chilly start but once again, I’m thinking highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s. Tonight we dip quite a bit as winds start to calm and skies remain clear. Overnight lows going into Tuesday morning will be well into the 40s on the North Shore, with 50s south of the lake.

I really don’t have much weather to tell you about going forward as we’ll slowly start a warming trend by later in the week. Highs return to the 80s by Thursday with some small shower chances creeping into the forecast. The next front arrives on Friday but this one certainly doesn’t look to be all that strong. That means next weekend the weather will remain nice but temps don’t dip quite as much.

