Bipartisan US Senate Delegation takes shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bipartisan delegation from the United States Senate, including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, sought shelter in Tel Aviv today due to ongoing rocket fire.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shared updates on their situation on social media.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries among the delegation members.

