Bipartisan US Senate Delegation takes shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bipartisan delegation from the United States Senate, including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, sought shelter in Tel Aviv today due to ongoing rocket fire.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shared updates on their situation on social media.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries among the delegation members.

‘Find his body’: Family begs for help in recovering missing river worker
Bipartisan US Senate Delegation takes shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire
Race to the Rescue 5K event celebrated its sixth year
