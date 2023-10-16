BBB Accredited Business
Body of river worker pulled from Miss. River after weekend-long search, family says

By FOX 8 Staff and Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The family of Darrell Roberson, a 55-year-old welder who has been missing since Friday, says Harbor Police pulled his body from the Mississippi River on Monday, Oct. 16.

The body was recovered around 2 p.m. in Harahan, near where Roberson is believed to have fallen overboard on a barge around 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to Harbor Police. The Coast Guard searched more than 20 miles of the river and coastline before calling off their search around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The family pleaded for another agency to continue searching, at which time Harbor Police took over.

Harbor Police did not identify the body and turned it over to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed.

Family members at the scene said through scars and tattoos they were able to identify the body as their loved one.

The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrell Roberson reported...
The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrell Roberson reported missing from a barge near Harahan.(Family of Darrell Roberson)

The family remembers Roberson as humble and helpful.

“He’d come and he’d fix anything. Cars, brakes, whatever you need. He was a fixer. A real handyman,” said Roberson’s nephew, Wauthell Roberson.

“He was like a ‘Jack of All Trades,’” added Lampton, Roberson’s sister.

The family says Roberson’s employer-- National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial building services-- has been dodging their calls.

When Fox 8 called the company on Sunday, the person who answered the number listed on the front gate said they had “no statement at this time” and hung up.

