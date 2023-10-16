BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brian Kelly recaps win against Auburn; previews Army game

Coach Brian Kelly discusses the Tigers' win against Auburn at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 16.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s win over Auburn and previewed the upcoming Army game during a news conference on Monday, October 16.

LSU scored a 48-18 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU wins against Auburn

The LSU Tigers will take on the Army on Saturday, October 21, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

During the Tuesday news conference, LSU Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark also spoke. Watch the news conference with Clark below:

LSU's Jay Clark spoke during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 16.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
Nicholls-NSU Family Day game canceled due to fatal shooting of Demons player
Southern Jaguars
ESPN tailgate show to flaunt HBCU game day culture ahead of Southern, FAMU match up
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
SU vs. Pine Bluff
Southern Jags shutout Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 27-0 victory