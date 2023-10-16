Bruce: The fall feel continues through mid-week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fall feel from the weekend continues through mid-week. We will see winds calm as the week goes on and high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will be cool through mid-week with highs in the low to mid 70s for most locations.
A gradual warming trend is expected Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 80s, although humidity will stay low. There are no concerns in the tropics.
