Bruce: The fall feel continues through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fall feel from the weekend continues through mid-week. We will see winds calm as the week goes on and high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will be cool through mid-week with highs in the low to mid 70s for most locations.

Bruce: The chilly fall feel is here with morning lows in the 40s north and 50s south. Highs in the 70-75° range with a gradual warm-up into the 80s Friday and Saturday. Slim range chance with a weak front Friday ans Saturday. pic.twitter.com/zIdUHLTYVf — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 16, 2023

A gradual warming trend is expected Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 80s, although humidity will stay low. There are no concerns in the tropics.

