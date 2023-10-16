The fall feel continues before a midweek transition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cooler weather continues into the new work week with a return to warmth on the horizon.

Clouds will decrease overnight leaving a mostly clear sky by Monday morning. Our lows will bottom out to below average in the 40s on the North Shore and the mid 50s on the South Shore.

The cooler air influence continues through Monday as our highs will only warm to the upper 60s. But since the sun will be out, it may feel a little warmer. The breezy northerly wind will slowly decrease by the evening as surface high pressure sneaks in from the west and quiets everything down.

The lighter wind, dry air, and clear skies will allow us to cool again to the 40s and 50s for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs return to the lower 70s on Tuesday with even warmer highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday. That’s when we’ll see more of an easterly and southeasterly flow which means slowly rising dew points.

We’ll end the week in the lower 80s on Friday with a weak cold front sweeping through for the weekend. It shouldn’t drop our highs much and will provide meager rain chances.

