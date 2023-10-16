Lil Wayne to perform Lady Tigers National Championship show with Latto at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - One of the greatest rappers to ever do it will have a celebration concert in honor of the National Champion LSU Lady Tigers at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.
Joining Lil Wayne, rising star Latto will also share the bill. The show is on the calendar for Nov. 15 and tickets go on sale Tuesday (Oct. 17) at 10 a.m.
Lil Wayne is a big fan of Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers and often appeared in hype collaborations with the squad throughout their tournament run last season.
There’s even been talk of a collaboration by Wayne and Lady Tiger guard Flau’Jae Johnson, a highly decorated rapper in her own right.
Tickets can be purchased here.
