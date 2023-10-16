BBB Accredited Business
Lil Wayne to perform Lady Tigers National Championship show with Latto at LSU

19-year-old freshman LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson has already cemented herself as a legend in...
19-year-old freshman LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson has already cemented herself as a legend in Louisiana basketball but may soon find herself a place in the state’s music history.(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - One of the greatest rappers to ever do it will have a celebration concert in honor of the National Champion LSU Lady Tigers at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Joining Lil Wayne, rising star Latto will also share the bill. The show is on the calendar for Nov. 15 and tickets go on sale Tuesday (Oct. 17) at 10 a.m.

Lil Wayne is a big fan of Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers and often appeared in hype collaborations with the squad throughout their tournament run last season.

There’s even been talk of a collaboration by Wayne and Lady Tiger guard Flau’Jae Johnson, a highly decorated rapper in her own right.

Tickets can be purchased here.

