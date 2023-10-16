Man accused of stealing over $600k from Brandt family business

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing over half a million dollars from a business owned by the widow of auto tycoon Ray Brandt.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Roch Eshleman was booked into jail on 52 counts of bank fraud, 52 counts of computer fraud, and theft of over $25,000.

Eshleman was employed by and reportedly stole more than $600,000 from a business owned by Jessica Brandt. Investigators say they believe the total amount stolen is expected to rise.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his office was made aware of the alleged fraud in June when Brandt suspected irregularities and contacted law enforcement, leading to the ongoing investigation.

Lopinto says there are no other suspects involved. Eshleman is the only person under investigation.

This is a developing story.

