BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man accused of stealing over $600k from Brandt family business

Jefferson Parish probes Roch Eshleman for bank and computer fraud, and theft from Jessica...
Jefferson Parish probes Roch Eshleman for bank and computer fraud, and theft from Jessica Brandt's business.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing over half a million dollars from a business owned by the widow of auto tycoon Ray Brandt.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Roch Eshleman was booked into jail on 52 counts of bank fraud, 52 counts of computer fraud, and theft of over $25,000.

Eshleman was employed by and reportedly stole more than $600,000 from a business owned by Jessica Brandt. Investigators say they believe the total amount stolen is expected to rise.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his office was made aware of the alleged fraud in June when Brandt suspected irregularities and contacted law enforcement, leading to the ongoing investigation.

Lopinto says there are no other suspects involved. Eshleman is the only person under investigation.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) pulls in a touchdown pass against Texans cornerback...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Texans
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Attorneys demand independent DNA testing for woman accused of murdering Bella Fontenelle
Attorneys demand independent DNA testing for woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle
Garland Gillen recaps a winning weekend for LSU and Tulane