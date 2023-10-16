BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Next Atlantic storm could form this week

By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic could form into the next storm of the season this week.

Invest 94-L is located between the Windward Islands and western Africa and has become more organized over the past few days.

Atlantic Sattelite
Atlantic Sattelite(WVUE)

As it slowly continues to the west, it is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression over the next seven days.

An area of high pressure stationed over the central and eastern Atlantic will likely direct the system to the north as it nears the Caribbean. Depending on the timing of this turn, impacts are possible to the Lesser Antilles and the Northern Caribbean by the weekend. If the system continues westward, greater impacts to the Caribbean may be possible.

This system is not an immediate threat to the Gulf.

Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days(WVUE)

If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Tammy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’

Latest News

Bruce: Cool for now, a gradual late week warm-up
Bruce: The fall feel continues through mid-week
Some return flow allows for warmer temperatures and a bit more moisture late in the week.
Nicondra: Spectacular weather through the week ahead
Next 3 Days
Beautiful fall weather to start the week
Morning weather update for Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m.