Next Atlantic storm could form this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic could form into the next storm of the season this week.

Invest 94-L is located between the Windward Islands and western Africa and has become more organized over the past few days.

As it slowly continues to the west, it is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression over the next seven days.

An area of high pressure stationed over the central and eastern Atlantic will likely direct the system to the north as it nears the Caribbean. Depending on the timing of this turn, impacts are possible to the Lesser Antilles and the Northern Caribbean by the weekend. If the system continues westward, greater impacts to the Caribbean may be possible.

This system is not an immediate threat to the Gulf.

If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Tammy.

