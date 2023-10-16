Nicondra: Spectacular weather through the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wonderful weather from the weekend will continue through mid-week. Lots of sunshine around today with breezy conditions still holding on. We will see winds calm as the week goes on and high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will be quite cool today with highs only in the upper 60s for most locations. Overnight lows will be chilly again with areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain getting down into the 40s again. Afternoon highs will gradually rise through the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.