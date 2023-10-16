BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spectacular weather through the week ahead

Sunny days and chilly nights
Some return flow allows for warmer temperatures and a bit more moisture late in the week.
Some return flow allows for warmer temperatures and a bit more moisture late in the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wonderful weather from the weekend will continue through mid-week. Lots of sunshine around today with breezy conditions still holding on. We will see winds calm as the week goes on and high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will be quite cool today with highs only in the upper 60s for most locations. Overnight lows will be chilly again with areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain getting down into the 40s again. Afternoon highs will gradually rise through the end of the week.

