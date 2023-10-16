PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing over $600,000 from a business owned by the widow of auto tycoon Ray Brandt.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Roch Eshleman was booked into jail on 52 counts of bank fraud, 52 counts of computer fraud and theft of over $25,000.

Eshleman was employed by and reportedly stole more than $640,000 from a business owned by Jessica Brandt. Investigators say they believe the total amount stolen is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says the amount of money allegedly stolen could add jail time into the mix for Eshleman, who had served as the company’s director of public relations.

“That’s a lot of money to recover, and I would doubt that they are going to be able to recover that amount of money,” Raspanti said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his office was made aware of the alleged fraud in June when Brandt suspected irregularities and contacted law enforcement, leading to the ongoing investigation.

Brandt’s attorney,John Litchfield says his client was tipped off by her accountant of strange activity in her company accounts.

“(Eshleman) was paying an ACH on a Chase credit card. She doesn’t have a Chase credit card,” Litchfield said. “There’s been a death in the family. She’s taken that death very, very hard. So, this is a very, very, very bad time.”

Lopinto says no other suspects are involved. Eshleman is the only person under investigation.

