Saints are still favorites to win the NFC South

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Texans that was filled with penalties, offensive miscommunication, missed field goals, and lack of touchdown scoring in the red zone (0-3).

Saying all that, the Black and Gold are still a slight favorite to win the NFC South.

The Saints are +165 to win the division. Behind the Black and Gold, Falcons (+170), Buccaneers (+210), and Panthers (+7500).

In the standings, Tampa Bay leads the division with a 3-2 record. The Bucs beat the Saints in Week 4 of the regular season. The Saints and Falcons are both at 3-3.

This week, the Saints/Jaguars Thursday night game is a pick’em. The Saints are 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday night at 10:35 p.m. We’ll recap the Saints-Jags game.

