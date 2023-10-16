Saints are still favorites to win the NFC South
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Texans that was filled with penalties, offensive miscommunication, missed field goals, and lack of touchdown scoring in the red zone (0-3).
Saying all that, the Black and Gold are still a slight favorite to win the NFC South.
The Saints are +165 to win the division. Behind the Black and Gold, Falcons (+170), Buccaneers (+210), and Panthers (+7500).
In the standings, Tampa Bay leads the division with a 3-2 record. The Bucs beat the Saints in Week 4 of the regular season. The Saints and Falcons are both at 3-3.
This week, the Saints/Jaguars Thursday night game is a pick’em. The Saints are 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday night at 10:35 p.m. We’ll recap the Saints-Jags game.
