Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguar community is coming together in support of one of its own.

Southern football safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, the university announced Monday, Oct. 16.

In a post on Instagram, the football team asked the community to help support Wallace in his battle against the disease.

Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, the university announced Monday, Oct. 16. (Southern University Football)

“Coach is in the FIGHT of his life and by God’s grace he will win!” the post read.

A link to a GoFundMe page created by Wallace’s family revealed after experiencing stomach pains and other issues, Wallace made a trip to the emergency room.

During that visit, doctors discovered a mass on his pancreas. Wallace had to undergo several surgeries that proved to be unsuccessful.

“On Monday, October 9, 2023, we received the heartbreaking news that the blood work and imaging had revealed that the mass is indeed a cancerous tumor. The doctors found that the cancer had spread to his liver and is considered Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. The findings suggest that the tumor is in a difficult location, making it inoperable,” his family wrote.

Wallace’s family and supporters have created a GoFundMe to contribute towards his medical expenses.

During the legendary Coach Pete Richardson’s first season, Wallace led the Jaguars to the #1 defense in the country, on its way to both the 1993 SWAC Championship and the Black College National Championship.

He was highly decorated as a player, earning two-time All SWAC, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, Bayou Classic MVP, two-time Sheridan Black College All American, Walter Camp All American, and Kodak All American.

In 2011, he was elected to the Southern University Football Hall of Fame.

