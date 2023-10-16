Tulane Green Wave is back in the AP Top 25 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the strength of a four-game win streak, Tulane is back in the AP Top 25 poll. The Green Wave checked in at No. 23 in the latest rankings.

Tulane is back in the @AP_Top25 rankings. The Green Wave checks in at No. 23. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 15, 2023

The Wave were ranked at the beginning of the season, but dropped out after a loss to nationally-ranked Ole Miss.

Tulane will hosts North Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Green Wave are a 20-point favorite over the Mean Green.

Tulane is 5-1 overall, and 2-0 in AAC play. The Wave are the defending champs of the AAC.

