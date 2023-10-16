BBB Accredited Business
Tulane Green Wave is back in the AP Top 25 rankings

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the strength of a four-game win streak, Tulane is back in the AP Top 25 poll. The Green Wave checked in at No. 23 in the latest rankings.

The Wave were ranked at the beginning of the season, but dropped out after a loss to nationally-ranked Ole Miss.

Tulane will hosts North Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Green Wave are a 20-point favorite over the Mean Green.

Tulane is 5-1 overall, and 2-0 in AAC play. The Wave are the defending champs of the AAC.

