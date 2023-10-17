Bruce: Gradual warm-up but with low humidity it stays nice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We started on a chilly note with most locations getting down into the middle 40s overnight. Areas areas right along Lake Pontchartrain stayed in the upper 50s. High pressure remains in control through the week ahead keeping nice conditions in place through the week meaning dry skies and a gradual warm-up.

Bruce: Another chilly night before a gradual late week warm-up. Another weaker front arrives Friday evening. Not as cool as now but in the 79-82° range with low humidity. Lows in the 50s north and 60s south by late week. It looks dry through the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/cI7zzz2Ypb — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 17, 2023

As the high moves east and we will see more southerly winds, but not much moisture return. Temperatures slowly rise ahead of the cold front through the 70s to the low 80s just ahead of the front that arrives Friday. We won’t see a huge temperature difference, but another influx of dry air settles in to keep things nice for the weekend.

