BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

Latest News

Council suspends Mayor Cantrell's spokesman for remainder of her term
Council suspends Mayor Cantrell's spokesman for remainder of her term
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir
Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
Cantrell again defends communications director scrutinized over mailers
Council votes to suspend Mayor Cantrell’s spokesman
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says