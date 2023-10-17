Council votes to suspend Mayor Cantrell’s spokesman without pay for remainder of her term

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday (Oct. 17) voted to suspend Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director without pay for the remainder of her term.

The Council found Gregory Joseph guilty of violating city policies, and of gross misconduct, incompetence and neglect of official duty.

The decision was reached in Joseph’s absence, as he and his attorney did not attend Tuesday’s hearing at City Hall.

“He obviously knows where we’re located, and he can show up when he feels like it. I’m aware he’s in the building today and he was not present, so that’s unfortunate. Since he chose not to participate in the process we moved forward regardless,” Council president J.P. Morrell said.

“The evidence is clear. It’s irrefutable. It’s not refuted by Mr. Joseph or anyone in the administration, which remember (was) the other group that can participate in this hearing. The administration is allowed to have their own representation to contest what happened today. Neither party chose to show up.”

Joseph has been under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in controversial mailers that were sent out early this year during an effort to recall Mayor Cantrell.

The mailers cost taxpayers $50,000 and highlighted the alleged achievements of the Cantrell administration, using the mayor’s image and likeness in possible violation of state law.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

Council members emphasized that the hearing was a means to hold government officials accountable and keep this behavior from happening again. Some council members expressed their disappointment in Joseph’s absence.

Morrell said the decision to suspend, rather than fire, Joseph prevents Cantrell from turning right back around and re-hiring Joseph or putting him in another city position.

“We wanted to make it clear that any shenanigans to try and circumvent this process would resolve in a way that was definitive,” Morrell said. “That suspension is ongoing and cannot be circumvented by hiring, rehiring or moving him in between departments within the City of New Orleans.”

Morell said the decision was not politically motivated, nor was it an attack on the mayor.

“It’s not about her,” Morrell said. “The reality is that we had a mountain of evidence that pointed to a singular person being the person who drove this entire situation. ... This is not a political witch hunt.”

Cantrell expressed disappointment with the council’s decision, saying, “It is deplorable that, once again, the New Orleans City Council has used their power to publicly humiliate those making daily sacrifices to advance this city rather than using their power to actually legislate and move this city forward.

“Orleans Parish just had the lowest voter turnout across the State of Louisiana. And instead of focusing on how we strengthen and unite each other across political and social divides, they would rather weaken our city’s already depleted workforce and focus on tearing apart an educational and informative brochure celebrating our accomplishments as a community.”

