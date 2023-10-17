BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Council votes to suspend Mayor Cantrell’s spokesman

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Tues., Oct. 17 voted to suspend Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director, Gregory Joseph, without pay for the remainder of her term.

Joseph was found guilty of violating city policies. He was also accused of gross misconduct, incompetence, and neglect of official duty.

The decision was reached in Joseph’s absence, as he and his attorney did not attend Tuesday’s hearing at City Hall.

Joseph has been under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in controversial mailers that were sent out during an effort to recall Mayor Cantrell.

The mailers cost taxpayers $50,000 and highlighted the achievements of the Cantrell administration, using the mayor’s image and likeness.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022.(City of New Orleans)

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Cantrell defends communications director scrutinized over controversial mailer

Council grills mayor’s communications director over controversial mailers

Contract for Cantrell mailer reveals possible misuse of taxpayer money

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

Council members emphasized that the hearing was a means to hold government officials accountable. Some council members expressed their disappointment in Joseph’s absence.

The mayor was not in attendance on Tuesday and has not indicated whether she intends to pursue legal action to keep Joseph on staff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

Latest News

Council suspends Mayor Cantrell's spokesman for remainder of her term
Council suspends Mayor Cantrell's spokesman for remainder of her term
Roger Dale Broderick, 71, of Welsh, is accused of firing a handgun when he found a group of...
Man accused of firing at kids rolling house during homecoming week
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Fox 8 Defenders: A group of residents sue the owners of The Willows Apartments
Fox 8 Defenders: Reports on The Willows prompt law change