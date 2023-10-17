Council votes to suspend Mayor Cantrell’s spokesman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Tues., Oct. 17 voted to suspend Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director, Gregory Joseph, without pay for the remainder of her term.

Joseph was found guilty of violating city policies. He was also accused of gross misconduct, incompetence, and neglect of official duty.

The decision was reached in Joseph’s absence, as he and his attorney did not attend Tuesday’s hearing at City Hall.

Joseph has been under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in controversial mailers that were sent out during an effort to recall Mayor Cantrell.

The mailers cost taxpayers $50,000 and highlighted the achievements of the Cantrell administration, using the mayor’s image and likeness.

Council members emphasized that the hearing was a means to hold government officials accountable. Some council members expressed their disappointment in Joseph’s absence.

The mayor was not in attendance on Tuesday and has not indicated whether she intends to pursue legal action to keep Joseph on staff.

