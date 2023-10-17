Friendly political and financial landscape awaits Gov.-elect Landry, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Republican Governor-Elect Jeff Landry takes office Jan. 8, he will face a friendly Louisiana legislature and take the reins of a state government flush with money.

Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has said his administration will leave more than $2 billion in the bank for the next governor and legislature.

“We expect that (Landry) is going to have a honeymoon period,” Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins said. “He’s got a lot of money to deal with and so he’s going to basically have a free hand, we expect, at least for his first term.”

Landry won the governor’s race Saturday (Oct. 14) by claiming 52 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff with any of his challengers. A campaign spokesperson says Landry is working on his transition team now.

“The people of this state are going to expect more out of our government from here on out,” Landry said Saturday.

Republicans already control the legislature and their grip on statewide power tightens considerably with Landry on his way to the governor’s mansion.

“This is the first time since Reconstruction that we’ve had a Republican governor and super-majority Republican majorities in both houses of the legislature,” Collins said.

Landry will take over with Louisiana in the throes of an insurance crisis, which could threaten the duration of any honeymoon period.

“It’s not going to last forever,” Collins said, “because as we know there are factions within the Republican Party, within the Republican caucus. And so, eventually, the more moderate members of the Republican caucus will have their ideas, the more conservative members will have their ideas. And there will be some infighting.

“I don’t expect for him to have a perfectly smooth four years where he just waves a magic wand.”

During his campaign, Landry highlighted crime problems some areas of the state -- especially New Orleans -- are experiencing.

“He made crimefighting the centerpiece of his campaign,” Collins said. “Now of course the challenge is the governor has very limited control over crimefighting. In the state of Louisiana, according to the (state) constitution and according to the statute, the crimefighting powers are mainly at the local level.

“Even if you doubled or tripled the size of the State Police, you really wouldn’t have enough State Police officers to adequately implement aggressive crimefighting procedures in all the cities in the state.”

But Collins said Landry can work to change state laws related to criminals.

“I’m sure the governor is going to work with the state legislature to probably toughen some of the criminal statutes on the books,” he said.

Collins said he believes Democratic lawmakers will need to be strategic in how they operate inside a legislature dominated by Republicans.

“They’re going to vote as a bloc and they are going to cut whatever deals they can cut,” Collins said. “They’re going to negotiate whatever they can negotiate, to try and get some committee chairmanships, and to try and get some leadership positions. And then they will move as a bloc behind the Republican candidate they feel is most favorable to them. Now, that gives them some influence, but not much.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.