Lawyers set to hold discovery hearing for former New Orleans priest accused of sex crimes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We could learn more today about evidence in the case involving a former New Orleans priest accused of sex abuse crimes.

Lawyers are set to hold a discovery hearing later today.

Lawrence Hecker faces four different charges.

This includes aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crimes against nature and theft.

The 92-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

