Lawyers set to hold discovery hearing for former New Orleans priest accused of sex crimes
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We could learn more today about evidence in the case involving a former New Orleans priest accused of sex abuse crimes.
Lawyers are set to hold a discovery hearing later today.
Lawrence Hecker faces four different charges.
This includes aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crimes against nature and theft.
The 92-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.