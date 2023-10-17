Lawyers set to hold discovery hearing for former New Orleans priest accused of sex crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We could learn more today about evidence in the case involving a former New Orleans priest accused of sex abuse crimes.

Lawyers are set to hold a discovery hearing later today.

Lawrence Hecker faces four different charges.

This includes aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crimes against nature and theft.

The 92-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

