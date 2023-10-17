BBB Accredited Business
LSU ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll for first time in program history

Kim Mulkey
Kim Mulkey(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in program history, LSU Women’s Basketball is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The results of the poll were released on Tuesday, October 17.

The Associated Press reported that LSU, the defending national champions, received 35 first-place votes from a 36-member national media panel.

Listed below are the complete preseason rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. UConn
  3. Iowa
  4. UCLA
  5. Utah
  6. South Carolina
  7. Ohio State
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Indiana
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Tennessee
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas
  14. Maryland
  15. Stanford
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisville
  18. Florida State
  19. Baylor
  20. Colorado
  21. USC
  22. Creighton
  23. Illinois
  24. Washington State
  25. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers will take on Colorado on Monday, November 6, for the first game of the season. The game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the start of the season, the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, is hosting a welcome back event. It will be on Tuesday, October 17, at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU welcome back event will be free for all fans. There will be a cash bar at the event and free food from Raising Cane’s on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 1,000 guests.

For more information about the welcome back event, click here.

