More perfect fall weather

Highs today will be in the 70s after a chilly start this morning
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You just can’t beat this weather pattern that we’re enjoying here in the middle of October.

More perfect fall weather is on the way as we progress through the rest of the week. Chilly mornings will give way to pleasant afternoons as highs jump into the 70s each day. The next morning or two will remain on the colder side, especially away from Lake Pontchartrain. Lows on Wednesday morning will once again dip into the 40s on the North Shore, with 50s south of the lake.

By week’s end we’re expecting a warming trend with highs getting back to 80 or above. Some very small rain chances move into the forecast Thursday and Friday as another front approaches the area. This next front won’t be very strong so even though it clears the area heading into next weekend, we’re likely to see our highs remain at 80 or above.

The next real rain chance may have to hold off until later next week.

Nicondra: Spectacular weather through the week ahead