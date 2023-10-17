BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and cool through the afternoon

Pleasant conditions stick around through the week
Sunny and nice through the week ahead.
Sunny and nice through the week ahead.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We started on a chilly note with most locations getting down into the middle 40s overnight. Only areas right along Lake Pontchartrain stayed on the warm side. We can expect a lovely Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure remains in control through the week ahead keeping nice conditions in place through the week. The high moves east and we will see more southerly winds, but not much moisture return. Temperatures slowly rise ahead of the cold front through the 70s to the low 80s just ahead of the front that arrives Friday. We won’t see a huge temperature difference, but another influx of dry air settles in to keep things nice for the weekend.

