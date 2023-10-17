BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shaq signs LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU legend and the new President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal has signed LSU star Angel Reese to Reebok.

Reese is the first basketball athlete of the next generation.

Reese has been selected by the media as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. The Tigers have also been predicted to win the 2023 SEC championship. Four other Tigers were chosen on the media’s preseason All-SEC team including transfers Hailey Van Lith and Anneesah Morrow.

Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson were also selected to the first-team All-SEC and LSU is ranked as the preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history.

Kim Mulkey and her Tigers have reloaded with the No. 1 transfer class and No. 1 recruiting class including top player Mikalayh Williams.

LSU will open the season on Nov. 6 against Colorado in Las Vegas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

The Lady Lions are coming off their best season in program history. On the men's side, the...
Southeastern men and women’s basketball picked as preseason favorites to win Southland Conference title
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament