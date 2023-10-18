2 toddlers, 1 child dead after house fire; NOPD investigating homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two toddlers and a 10-year-old child are dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday (Oct. 18) and the NOPD says that they are investigating one of the toddler deaths as a homicide.

Police and fire responders say that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate one of the toddlers and a 10-year-old upon arrival before being sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a third child, the second toddler, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. As this occurs, a person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The NOPD has not shared any information regarding potential suspects at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.