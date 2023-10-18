BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 toddlers, 1 child dead after house fire; NOPD investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two toddlers and a 10-year-old child are dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday (Oct. 18) and the NOPD says that they are investigating one of the toddler deaths as a homicide.

Police and fire responders say that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate one of the toddlers and a 10-year-old upon arrival before being sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a third child, the second toddler, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. As this occurs, a person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The NOPD has not shared any information regarding potential suspects at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7
Public relations executive Roch Eshleman, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from...
PR executive accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from Brandt family business

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Low voter turnout and a lack of enthusiasm amongst his party's voters were among the reasons...
After abysmal election showing, some say Louisiana’s Democratic party needs new leadership
Warren Easton High School freshman Kennedi Kai Belton, 15, was killed by a gunshot negligently...
Sentence of probation, $5,600 restitution for negligent killer of New Orleans teen draws outrage
NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick does not answer reporter questions about the armed...
Interim NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick ducks questions on DA Jason Williams’ carjacking