3 children dead after house fire; NOPD investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children are dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday (Oct. 18) and the NOPD says that they are investigating one of the toddler deaths as a homicide.

The NOPD says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17) the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Moments later, responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy upon arrival before being sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. As this occurs, a person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The NOPD’s Child Abuse unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Child Abuse at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

