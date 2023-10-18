After abysmal election showing, some say Louisiana’s Democratic party needs new leadership

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Analysts describe an abysmal performance by the state Democratic Party in last Saturday’s primary election as a pivotal moment in modern Louisiana politics.

Voter turnout statewide was around 36 percent, while in the Democratic stronghold of Orleans Parish it tanked to around 27 percent. That’s nearly 30 percent lower than in the previous gubernatorial election in 2019.

“The failure in this past election cycle is pretty catastrophic,” said Robert Collins, a political analyst with Dillard University. “The Louisiana Democratic Party is no longer a legitimate opposition party to the majority Republican Party in the State of Louisiana.”

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry won the governor’s race outright on Oct. 14, taking 52 percent of the vote to avert a predicted runoff against Democratic rival Shawn Wilson, the state’s former transportation secretary endorsed by two-term incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Collins said a Democrat not making it into a runoff is unprecedented in modern Louisiana politics.

“All of the pollsters, all of the analysts -- including myself -- basically were expecting (a runoff), because the polling said that Jeff Landry probably should not have gotten over 50 percent on election night,” Collins said. “It’s pretty staggering and pretty shocking that they were not able to do so this time.”

One incumbent who fended off a challenge from within her own party was Uptown New Orleans state representative and Democrat Mandie Landry.

Landry knocked out political newcomer and Edwards-endorsed Democratic rival Madison O’Malley, winning 66 percent of the vote.

Landry said her triumph should be seen as an indictment of the Democratic establishment in Louisiana.

“It’s one thing for them to get involved in my race uselessly,” she said. “But for them to not pay any attention to the gubernatorial race is political malpractice.

“They all were either asleep or purposefully negligent. Not at least forcing a runoff at the top of the ticket really makes a lot of us question, ‘What are they doing?’”

Landry said she feels this is a critical juncture for the state Democratic party, and that it should be razed and rebuilt with new leadership.

“The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem,” Landry said. “I’ve been getting in trouble for that. A few of us have been. And now, after what happened Saturday, everyone saw it very clearly.”

Landry said the key is getting fresh faces, particularly young people, to run for committee positions within the state Democratic party. She placed the blame for Wilson’s loss at the feet of the Louisiana Democratic leadership.

Collins agreed.

“They did not have a get-out-the-vote operation,” he said. “They did not have any sort of structure to get their message out. They did not have any structure to transport voters to the polls. It’s just staggering.

“I think the Chair has to change, I think all of the executive officers have to change. I think you probably need some new members, maybe some younger members, within the Democratic state central committee.”

