Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants

“He was just looking at the sky all the time. It’s kind of like he knew where he belonged.”
By Lenah Allen and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia family is shedding light on the importance of transplant donations after they lost their 4-month-old baby and decided to donate his organs to two families in need.

Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The 4-month-old boy died after being found unresponsive in his bed Saturday.

“We don’t wish this pain on anybody. We decided to agree to the donation to potentially prevent other people from going through this,” said Tyler Pollock, Theo’s dad.

Courtney Pollock, Theo’s mom, tells WALB that an autopsy is being done to determine if the 4-month died by suffocation or sudden unexpected infant death. The baby had just gotten over RSV.

“He was just looking at the sky all the time. It’s kind of like he knew where he belonged,” Courtney Pollock said.

The Pollocks are hoping by donating Theo’s organs, more families won’t have to lose their loved ones. Two of the 4-month-old’s heart valves will be donated to two babies in need.

Congenital heart defects impact over 40,000 births per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1 in 4 babies in the United States with those defects are considered critical and need treatment within the first year of their life.

“I prayed that God would let him do something great, that he would impact this world or make a difference in this world. We haven’t fully understand why this is the route that he gets to make his difference, but he has been able to impact the world and to change the lives not only of those two babies but their families,” Tyler Pollock said.

