Bruce: A warm up is on the way ahead of a weak cold front Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last 4 days have been awesome with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. we have seen a lot of the blue October sky. There are changes on the way starting tomorrow. We will see a slim chance for a few showers on your Thursday as winds shift more southerly and brings in Gulf moisture. rain chances are not that high in the 20-30% range.

Warming trend on the way ahead of a weak front. Few spotty showers on the way Thursday as Gulf moisture makes a brief return. Then as the front arrives, we'll see lower humidity late Friday into the weekend. Temps will stay warm in the 80s but less humidity makes it feel nice. pic.twitter.com/jJRm7bQaDN — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 18, 2023

Winds turn be west on Friday ahead of the front allowing temps to rise into the mid to upper 80s.. Behind the front north winds will push in more dry air. Although temps will not be as cool as the previous front, the low humidity late Friday into the weekend will make it feel comfortable. Look for plenty of sun to return Friday through Sunday.

The tropics are still quiet in our part of the world as we countdown to the end of the 2023 hurricane season.

